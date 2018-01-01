activshield logo white version
activshield-hackers-rope
activshield-phishers-rope-new
activshield-competitors-rope
marquee-tablet
Malicious Visitors Detection & Prevention

Gain Control over who enters your site

Try it Now


No Credit Card Required

activshield-threats-blocked-new

Works on all major CMS, eCommerce platforms & any HTML website

geoblocking

Control Who Enters Your Site

Block or redirect Foreign or Domestic visitors who may hack your website or copy your products.

peace of mind

Peace of Mind

Focus on your business we handle the bad guys. Automatically detects, prevents and alerts you.

activshield seal

Boost Sales

The ActivShield Seal reminds visitors that your website is safe, building trust when it most matters.

Real Life Stories

WHAT DO HACKERS WANT
FROM YOUR SITE?

activshield-phising-attack-phisher
Steal Personal Information

Real Life Stories

"ALERT: My website/server was hacked into and positioned as a phishing website last week. If you received and email from http://mikaelshort.com , know that it is NOT legit--don't click anything, don't open anything. It will... "
@MikaelShort

Bring Down your Website by DDoS attacks

Real Life Stories

"My website is currently down due to a DDOS attack. The article I published yesterday apparently really pissed off some vegans. Working to restore functionality. Please stand by."
@Mangan150

activshield-ddos-attacks-hackers
activshield-mining-bitcoins-malware
Use your server to mine crypto-coins

Real Life Stories

"My work database and server was acting sluggishly and the fan was going non stop. Discovered that I had been hacked as a power source for bitcoin mining."
@Jgersn

Steal your money

Real Life Stories

"My friend's server got hacked by some ransomware guys. Encrypted all files and put message to send them money."
@shameerc

activshield-ecommerce-thieves

How it Works

Setup and Activate Protection

ActivShield's widget is a one line script that can be used in the header or footer of all website platforms. It is fast and easy, we’ll guide you step by step.

activshield script
activshield page views allowed
Your shield is now active

Once the script is inserted in the header or footer it starts acting.

Enjoy 360˚ control

Know what’s going on, monitor Blocked and Allowed visits and see from where in the world they are coming from.

activshield filters blocks
activshield add edit or delete filters
Add, Edit or Delete a Filter

You can add a single Regional, Country, State, City, Postal Code or IP to your filters and detter threatening visitors from your sites.

ActivShield™ Satisfaction Guarantee

Now more than ever Individuals, Companies, and Non-Profit organizations trust ActivShield™ to block unwanted visitors from looking at their websites.
We trust you will love ActivShield™ If you are not completely satisfied, you will receive a full refund.

activshield satisfation guarantee

Plans

Detect
FREE
/forever
Detects attacks:

 In real time

 By their location

 From known offenders

 

No credit card required

FREE
Basic
$9.99
/month
Detect and prevent attacks:

 In real time

 Using Geo-Blocking

 Redirect Traffic

 
Sign up
Advanced
$19.99
/month
Detect and prevent attacks:

 In real time

 Using Geo-Blocking

 Redirect Traffic

Automated detection and protection

Sign up
need help?
Contact us
activshield logo
ActivShield, Inc.
113 N San Vicente Blvd, 2nd Floor
Beverly Hills, CA 90211
(302) 40-GONXT (46698)
info@activshield.com
activshield
activshield
activshield