Control Who Enters Your Site

Block or redirect Foreign or Domestic visitors who may hack your website or copy your products.
Focus on your business we handle the bad guys. Automatically detects, prevents and alerts you.
The ActivShield Seal reminds visitors that your website is safe, building trust when it most matters.
"ALERT: My website/server was hacked into and positioned as a phishing website last week.
If you received and email from http://mikaelshort.com , know that it is NOT legit--don't
click anything, don't open anything. It will... "
@MikaelShort
"My website is currently down due to a DDOS attack. The article I published yesterday
apparently really pissed off some vegans. Working to restore functionality. Please stand
by."
@Mangan150
"My work database and server was acting sluggishly and the fan
was going non stop. Discovered that I had been hacked as a power
source for bitcoin mining."
@Jgersn
"My friend's server got hacked by some ransomware guys.
Encrypted all files and put message to send them money."
@shameerc
ActivShield's widget is a one line script that can be used in the header or footer of all website platforms. It is fast and easy, we’ll guide you step by step.
Once the script is inserted in the header or footer it starts acting.
Know what’s going on, monitor Blocked and Allowed visits and see from where in the world they are coming from.
You can add a single Regional, Country, State, City, Postal Code or IP to your filters and detter threatening visitors from your sites.
Now more than ever Individuals, Companies, and Non-Profit
organizations trust ActivShield™ to
block unwanted visitors from looking at their websites.
We trust you will love ActivShield™ If you are not completely satisfied, you will receive a full refund.
In real time
By their location
From known offenders
No credit card required
In real time
Using Geo-Blocking
Redirect Traffic
In real time
Using Geo-Blocking
Redirect Traffic
Automated detection and protection